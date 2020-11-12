CRIME

A reward is being offered for the safe return of a matching hand.

One of the two “big hands” from Krazy Emporium at 135 Westminster Ave. was stolen, Wednesday. The suspect drove a silver truck with a canopy and the man was wearing a black crooks-and-castles hoodie. The hands have been unofficial local landmarks for 20 years. A reward is offered by the store. The owners are saddened by the theft.