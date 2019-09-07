One of Canada's leading family historians will be in Penticton later this month to present a seminar on genealogy.
Dave Obee, the author of a dozen books on genealogy and history, has given more than 600 presentations on family history in Canada, the United States and Australia.
He will be at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Saturday, Sept. 28. The seminar is sponsored by the Penticton Herald and the Kelowna Courier.
The seminar will include sessions on research using newspapers, DNA, finding distant cousins, and general genealogical strategies.
Obee is the publisher of the Times Colonist in Victoria. His newspaper career has included stops in the Okanagan Valley, as a reporter in Vernon, as city editor of the Courier, and as owner of a weekly newspaper in Okanagan Falls.
He holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Victoria, awarded in recognition of his work as a journalist, genealogist and historian. He is also a recipient of the Bill Good award for his community service as a journalist.
Obee has been involved with the digitization of B.C.’s oldest newspaper, the Daily Colonist in Victoria. He has led fundraising projects for literacy work, and has been recognized as a champion of libraries and library service.
His books include guides to research using Canadian immigration records and census records as well as a history of libraries in British Columbia.
Obee is a columnist for two magazines, Your Genealogy Today and Internet Genealogy.
He serves on the advisory board of Ancestry.ca and is on the Services Consultation Committee for Library and Archives Canada. He is also a member of the board of Canada’s History Society.
He has been researching his own family history for more than 40 years.
The full-day seminar will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28. The cost will be $90 per person. Register and pay online at pentictonherald.ca or stop by 186 Nanaimo Ave W. and register and pay at the counter.
