Terms of reference have been set for the citizens’ advisory group that will help Penticton city council spend $2.4 million in COVID-19 restart money.
The funds are what remains of a $4.7 million grant the city received this fall from the B.C. government to help Penticton recover from the pandemic.
According to the terms of reference approved by council at its meeting this week, the Penticton COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force will consist of 12 members and be co-chaired by top city staffers Anthony Haddad and Blake Laven.
The other members will have “a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences from the community to assist the city to safely restart in a post-COVID-19 world.
As was the case with a similar advisory committee that was struck this past spring, only the group’s recommendations to council will be made public.
Members will be required to sign conflict-of-interest declarations and recuse themselves from discussions in which they have direct or indirect pecuniary interests.