The most strenuous activity during this Labour Day weekend in Penticton might be applying sunscreen lotion.
A massive ridge of high pressure over much of B.C. will bring the sun and heat, Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says.
"But it's looking increasingly likely that we'll see a cold front moving in from the north on Sunday or Monday," Lundquist said. "Conditions could be very blustery."
Daytime highs are expected to top out at 33 C on Friday, before gradually dipping to 25 C on Monday, with no rain in the forecast.