Editor’s note: We asked the Ministry of Justice for a tour of the shop at the Okanagan Correctional Centre and to do in-person interviews with inmates and staff. However, the request was denied for security reasons. Instead, the ministry supplied us with all of the information and quotes that form the basis of this article.
Inmates are running a thriving business behind bars at the Okanagan Correctional Centre – and it’s 100% legal.
For little more than the price of materials, members of the public can order items produced in the jail’s multi-purpose shop, where inmates learn skills like metalwork, woodwork and tailoring as part of a program designed to make them more employable once they’re released.
The most popular item is a metal, pentagon-shaped fire pit that sells for $124.37. But there are myriad other products available, ranging from dog dishes ($50.01) and wall art (prices vary) to wooden toys ($42), children’s rocking chairs ($43.65) and even baby blankets ($14.24).
Last year, inmates completed 127 metalwork projects and 132 woodworking projects.
“You see a sense of purpose when the guys are engaged in a program. They have a sense of self-worth, pride, accomplishment. It makes them feel productive and normal in a situation that is completely un-normal,” says shop instructor Cal Craik.
“Programs give them the skills to help them succeed. Work programs gives guys an opportunity to try something they normally wouldn’t. Mentorship has become normal in the programs – peers helping peers, and staff coaching them along the way.”
One inmate, S.J., was released in November 2019 after serving nearly two years, and left with 1,800 hours of metalwork experience, plus two trade certifications from the Canadian Welding Bureau.
Another inmate, K.S., who’s still in custody, said his experience at the shop has given him confidence he’ll be able to fit in on a job site once released.
“The shops give us a purpose. It makes us think we are more than just a criminal. It teaches us teamwork, teaches us proper communication is important and gives us hope,” says K.S.
Many of the shop’s items will be available for sale at OCC’s first-annual spring garage sale, which is tentatively set for May 28.
Orders can also be placed by emailing Candice.Wagner@gov.bc.ca or calling 236-216-2165. If necessary, the shop instructor will contact the person placing the order to finalize details and to go over finishing options. Each order can be customized to accommodate preferences in materials and finishing details.
Prices are approximate and may vary depending on the materials selected. The centre will send an invoice before work starts and, upon receipt of a 50% deposit, will confirm an estimated timeline.
In addition to working in the shop, inmates can also learn to grow food in the jail’s greenhouse, which supplies OCC and local food banks, rear salmon in partnership with the Okanagan National Alliance, and learn to care for horses under the guidance of the Osoyoos Indian Band at the jail’s own three-stall barn.
