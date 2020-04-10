VICTORIA — The road outside Maggie O’Shaughnessy’s home on Galiano Island was busy Friday morning as visitors ignored pleas by health officials and island residents to stay home over the long weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a small island. It’s easy to tell who lives here and who doesn’t,” the yoga instructor said in a phone interview. “I’m working in my garden and I’m watching these carloads of people go by. They almost look ashamed.”
On Twitter, NDP MLA Nicholas Simons had strong words for travellers, saying that on Thursday “ferries to the Sunshine Coast were full of people who deserve to live in a dictatorship.”
Other island residents reported the number of cars arriving by ferry and called on B.C. Ferries to help.
In response, B.C. Ferries said they were not authorized to restrict travel: “That directive will need to come from the provincial (government).”
B.C. Ferries has dramatically reduced sailings on all routes since the pandemic began, reporting an 80 per cent drop in traffic. They have also reduced the amount of passengers onboard by 50 per cent to enable physical distancing.
But on Friday, about 30 minutes before sailing, the 11 a.m. ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was 94 per cent full and the 5 p.m. sailing was nearly 80 per cent full at midday.
At Swartz Bay, the 9 a.m. sailing departure for Tsawwassen was delayed to 9:10 a.m. because of heavy traffic. The 1 p.m. sailng was about 70 per cent full.
O’Shaughnessy, a former registered nurse, was worried a visitor may inadvertently spread the virus to Galiano residents, many of whom are in their 70s.
“We have a fantastic clinic here, but it is not equipped for a sudden increase in people,” she said. “People need to take this seriously.”
In other popular vacation towns across B.C., residents were reporting heavy traffic, including campers and boats.
In Osoyoos, former B.C. Nurses’ Union president Gayle Duteil tweeted that Highway 3 was “nothing but headlights, campers and even towing boats.” Provisions, such as milk, eggs, meat and toilet paper, were in short supply.
Health officials have been calling on people to stay home and forgo travel to second homes, favourite vacation spots and even parks outside their region to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, health officials in B.C. and Alberta issued a joint statement, urging travellers not to cross the border between the two provinces, while the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety said people should “stay safe by staying home over the long weekend.”
“These are extraordinary times. A global pandemic puts us all at risk — and we all must stay home, stay in our communities and stay at a safe physical distance from others when outside,” said B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Minister of Health for Alberta Tyler Shandro.
Municipalities and First Nations across the province echoed that request.
“Whether you’re from Vernon, Vancouver or the Prairie provinces, please stay away for the time being,” said Byron Louis, the chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. “It’s just not safe.”
Louis’s grandfather used to tell him stories about the Spanish Flu.
“If there’s anyone who knows the impacts of a pandemic, it’s us,” he said
The chief is hoping education will be successful in convincing lakefront leaseholders from visiting their recreational properties.
In a statement posted on his community’s website, Invermere Mayor Al Miller said he “absolutely hates having to say this” because tourists and second homeowners bring many benefits.
“Many folks have told me if they get the virus they will simply hop in their car and drive quickly back to Alberta. (But) you can go from a symptom to ICU in a matter of a very short time … and that would be problematic for our small hospital.”
Miller said he’s still seeing too many out-of-towners in his community.
“Some are getting the message, but others seem to think it’s OK to get out of the city and hide out here for a while,” he said.
The plea not to visit is a radical departure from the message many tourism-dependent B.C. communities usually promote.
“It’s not a step we take lightly,” said Fernie’s administrative officer Michael Boronowski. “We’re really pushing the ‘Explore B.C. … later’ message. Right now, we need to protect our ability to care for our own community.”
Tourism Golden spokesman Andy Brown said tourism was one of the first industries impacted by the pandemic and will likely be among the last to recover.
“We’re asking people to stay home,” he said. “We get it. People go a little stir-crazy and they want to escape. But they need to think about everyone else. It’s not like we’re sitting here having a big party.”
Meanwhile, B.C. Parks closed all provincial parks ahead of the long weekend after physical distancing measures in the wilderness failed.
“We tried to provide safe space for people to get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks. But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors,” B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said in a statement.
B.C. Parks has also extended the ban on all camping in provincial parks until May 31.
— with files by Tiffany Crawford
