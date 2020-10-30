Ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region are among the 287 confirmed province-wide between Tuesday and Wednesday. There was also one more death in the region.
A community outbreak has been declared at the Okanagan Men’s Centre, a faith-based residential addiction treatment facility on Glenmore Road North in Kelowna, provincial health officer Dr. Bonny Henry said Wednesday.
There are now 2,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 87 people hospitalized.
A third person in the Interior Health region has now died. He was a man in his 70s who died in hospital. It was not revealed which community within IH he resided.
There are 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the IH region. No one is in hospital; all those affected are in self-isolation and recovering at home.
Of the 727 COVID-19 infections that have occurred in the IH region since the start of the pandemic, 633 people have recovered. Those with COVID-19 who are not in hospital are recovering in self-isolation at home.
The government has now directed that house gatherings can not include more than six people from outside the immediate household.