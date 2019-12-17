A $25,000 grant is being sought to help analyze the state of child care in Penticton.
Council agreed Tuesday to apply for the cash under the Community Child Care Planning Program from the Union of B.C. Municipalities.
“A childcare inventory and action plan will analyze the current state of child care in Penticton and make recommendations on how to meet the community’s needs,” Andrew Kemp, the city’s economic development specialist, wrote in his report to council.
“This information will be valuable to the for-profit and not-for-profit daycare providers for future planning and will be valuable for the municipality to identify areas where the city can affect change.”
The application deadline is Jan. 31 and a decision on the applications is expected within 90 days of that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.