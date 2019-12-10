Kelowna’s weather forecast heading toward Christmas underscores the city’s gloomy wintertime reputation.
After a brilliantly sunny Sunday, mainly cloudy conditions are predicted for the next two weeks.
But temperatures will be moderate, with highs of around 4 C through the week and near the freezing mark until Dec. 23.
No significant amounts of snow are forecast, setting the stage for a green Christmas in Kelowna.
Kelowna is the calmest city in Canada, according to an Environment Canada ranking called “Weather Winners.” Of 100 cities, Kelowna has the most days annually when the wind speed never exceeds 5 km/h.
Unfortunately, it’s also the 95th darkest city in winter, due mainly to the inversions that trap cloud in the valley bottom. From December through February, the city normally gets just 154 hours of sunshine.
Calgary is the brightest wintertime city, with 366 hours of sun in the same three months.
The “Weather Winners” list, compiled in 2003, ranked cities across a range of 72 meteorological variables.
In addition to a dearth of gusty days, Kelowna also scored high for its mild, if dark, winters, hot summers and low rainfall. Overall, the city came 12th on the “most comfortable” ranking. Penticton was fourth.
A different ranking done earlier this year by Maclean’s magazine listed these five cities as having Canada’s best overall weather: Summerland, Penticton, Kamloops, West Kelowna and Lake Country.
Strangely, on this list, Kelowna came 93rd.
