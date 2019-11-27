Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan warning of strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures to come.
The weather agency says winds in Penticton will gust at up to 70 km/h today and tonight.
“In the wake of the front, the Arctic air over the interior will deepen and temperatures will continue to drop Thursday and Friday,” the statement adds.
“People working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer. Travellers are encouraged to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles which include a blanket, extra clothes and boots.”
Friday’s daytime high is forecast to be – 7 C, with a low of – 13 C, while Saturday’s high is projected at – 8 C with a low of – 13 C. A gradual warming trend is expected to take hold after that.
