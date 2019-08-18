Sales were up in July, but the Penticton real estate market is still well off the pace set in 2018.
Ninety homes changed hands last month, up from 74 in July 2018.
That brought to 525 the numbers of homes sold in 2019, down from 625 in the year-ago period.
Total residential transaction value was also down, checking in at $222 million through the first seven months of 2019 versus $272 million in the comparison period.
Home prices are also falling, with the average single-family home selling for $540,000 last month, down from $580,000 last July. Conversely, the number of listings was up to 454 from 404.
