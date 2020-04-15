Relying on a seldom-used section of the Local Government Act, Summerland council has waived the requirement for a public hearing on a proposal to add 46 living units for temporary workers at a local tree nursery.
Council made the decision unanimously at its Monday meeting, which was closed to the public, but video-recorded and posted online Tuesday.
Mountain View Growers is proposing to contain the 46 units in 11 modular buildings it would install at its facility at 11507 Blair St., from which it expects to produce 25 million seedlings this year alone for planting across B.C. and Canada.
The company states in a letter to council it has already purchased some nearby residential properties to house some of its workers, but more help is needed to keep pace with demand.
To make its plan work, the company needs two separate rezonings, a handful of development variance permits and permission from the Agricultural Land Commission.
Under the district’s policies, such rezonings trigger public hearings, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council decided instead to accept public comment in written format instead before making a decision at its May 11 meeting.
Several councillors struggled with the idea of waiving the public hearing.
“It’s trying to balance that need for providing public input with being able to get a project moving along,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“And we’re kind of stuck right now not knowing the best way to proceed, because we haven’t really gotten direction from the province on how we can proceed on public hearings.”
Coun. Martin Val Alphen encouraged colleagues to do what they can now to keep the economy moving.
“The problem I see today… is we have very little happening in our community. Here’s an opportunity for expansion and growth, which is much needed for this agricultural situation,” he said.
“People still have the opportunity to voice their concerns. Even though it’s not face to face, they can still do it in correspondence.”