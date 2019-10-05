The following is a complete list of all award winners at Saturday's 32nd annual Penticton & Wine Country Business Excellence Awards, held at the east ballroom of the Penticton Lakeside Resort:
-Workplace Culture Excellence Award: Total Restoration Services
-Most Valuable Employee Award: Jaquie Carbajal, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
-Newsmaker Award: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation
-Innovation Excellence Award: Waycon Manufacturing Ltd.
-Farm to Glass Award: Time Winery & Kitchen
-Growth & Development Award: Landform Architecture Ltd.
-Tourism Excellence Award: Ogopogo Tours
-Not for Profit Excellence Award: South Okanagan Women in Need Society
-Community Impact Award: Cascades Casino
-Community Volunteer Award: Barb Hoolaeff
-New Business Award: NetDNA.io
-Customer Service Excellence Award: McPhail Kilt Makers
-Professional Services Business Award: Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
-Young Business Leader of the Year Award: Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures Co.
-Business Leader of the Year Award: Chris Garwah, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
-Business of the Year Award: RPR Heating & Air Conditioning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.