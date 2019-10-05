Community Volunteer Award

Rotarian Barb Hoolaeff, chairman of Rotary Ribfest, was recognized as the Community Volunteer Award winner at Saturday's Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

The following is a complete list of all award winners at Saturday's 32nd annual Penticton & Wine Country Business Excellence Awards, held at the east ballroom of the Penticton Lakeside Resort:

-Workplace Culture Excellence Award: Total Restoration Services

-Most Valuable Employee Award: Jaquie Carbajal, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

-Newsmaker Award: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

-Innovation Excellence Award: Waycon Manufacturing Ltd.

-Farm to Glass Award: Time Winery & Kitchen

-Growth & Development Award: Landform Architecture Ltd.

-Tourism Excellence Award: Ogopogo Tours

-Not for Profit Excellence Award: South Okanagan Women in Need Society

-Community Impact Award: Cascades Casino

-Community Volunteer Award: Barb Hoolaeff

-New Business Award: NetDNA.io

-Customer Service Excellence Award: McPhail Kilt Makers

-Professional Services Business Award: Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants

-Young Business Leader of the Year Award: Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures Co.

-Business Leader of the Year Award: Chris Garwah, NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

-Business of the Year Award: RPR Heating & Air Conditioning