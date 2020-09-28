The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:50 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Needle pickup.

7:53 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue. Penticton. Alarm.

8:21 a.m. Haven Hill Road, Penticton. Alarm.

8:54 a.m. Aspen Place, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:03 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:23 p.m. McLarty Place, Summerland. High-angle rescue.

2:04 p.m. Coulthard Avenue, Keremeos. Minor fire.

4:10 p.m. Smethurst Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

7:52 p.m. Callan Road, Summerland. Car fire.

Monday

12:33 a.m. Latimer Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.