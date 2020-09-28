The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:50 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Needle pickup.
7:53 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue. Penticton. Alarm.
8:21 a.m. Haven Hill Road, Penticton. Alarm.
8:54 a.m. Aspen Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:03 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:23 p.m. McLarty Place, Summerland. High-angle rescue.
2:04 p.m. Coulthard Avenue, Keremeos. Minor fire.
4:10 p.m. Smethurst Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
7:52 p.m. Callan Road, Summerland. Car fire.
Monday
12:33 a.m. Latimer Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.