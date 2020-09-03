FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register with Seniors’ Wellness Centre: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone 250-487-7455
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, open daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5
• Evening market at Nk’Mip Campground in Osoyoos, 8000 45st Street, 2-6 p.m.
• Landmark Cinemas presents new releases: “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes, directed by Christopher Nolan); “The New Mutants,’ (14-A, 94 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G, 90 minutes); "Bill and Ted Face the Music," (PG); For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Friday Night Film Club, presented by Okanagan Regional Libraries, “Brookyln,” 7:30 p.m., a virtual screening on Zoom, registration required: orlbc.kanopy.com
• Summer Artisan Market at The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 9 a.m.- noon on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (anticipate lineups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Okanagan Historical Society, their 84th annual report is now on sale at Dragon's Den courtyard on Front Street or Backstreet Blvd. back entrance, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., $25
• Oliver Kiwanis Market, 5992 Sawmill Road, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., masks are mandatory on site
• Market on Main in Osoyoos, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness.
• Oliver Indoor Flea Market, 6005 Station Street, Oliver, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.,
• The Cannery Brewing resumes its live music series, today featuring soft background music in the backyard by Michael Huber, 3-5 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
-Labour Day, statutory holiday