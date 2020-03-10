Victoria Lapping, a Kelowna resident, contacted The Daily Courier in hopes of getting a last-minute push from our readers as she's attempting to land on the cover of Inked magazine. As a single mother of two, she's hoping to win the contest which comes with a $25,000 cheque and cover shoot. She said she'll take her two kids, ages 10 and 8 to Disneyland if she wins.
She is scratching the top five as a new round of voting begins after the finalists are determined.
“This has been a huge bucket list item for me for over 10 years. It’s been an intense journey so far and I never thought I’d ever get this far. It wasn’t an easy decision to put myself out there,” she said.
“I thank everyone who votes daily for me. The support has been incredible. Never give up on your dreams, if you work hard and believe you can do it.”
Voting is open until Thursday and anyone who would like to support her can vote online for free at: cover.inkedmag.com/2020/victoria-lapping