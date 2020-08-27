Four police vehicles, including one unmarked truck, responded to an incident in the 600 block of Martin Street, today (Aug. 27, 2020) over the noon hour.
According to eyewitnesses, a taxi was pulled over and a middle-aged man, wearing a cowboy hat, was questioned outside the taxi by several police officers. Several large bags were pulled from the taxi. The driver was allowed to leave the scene.
The man who was pulled over was agitated, but appeared to be cooperating with police.
It's suspected the incident may be drug related.
Traffic was rerouted to Main Street.
No further details were available at this time.
(It's unknown if the cabby was able to collect her fare.)