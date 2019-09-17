A man shot by West Kelowna Mounties near Bear Creek Provincial Park fled onto a log boom where he was eventually arrested, six hours after the trouble first began.
B.C.’s Independent Investigation Office has been called to investigate, as it does with every police shooting.
About 1 a.m., police received a complaint that a man had jumped in front of a vehicle on Westside Road and tried to hit the vehicle with an object.
Police responded and located a man carrying garden shears believed to be connected with the complaint.
He was shot when “an inter-action occurred” while police were attempting to arrest him, according to a police news release, but fled to the log boom.
“With the assistance of police officers both on the water in a RCMP boat and on the shore, he was eventually taken into custody at approximately 7:21 a.m. without further incident,” the release said. “He received immediate medical assistance and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.”
Witnesses are asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.
