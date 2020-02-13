Middle-aged men who love hockey and have a few pounds to lose are invited to join a new healthy-living study being offered by the City of Penticton in partnership with the Penticton Vees and Western University.
Hockey Fans in Training is a free, three-month, off-ice, healthy lifestyle program for male hockey fans who are overweight or obese. Participants will learn how to eat better and get active while having the opportunity to socialize with other fans working towards the same healthy lifestyle goals.
Participants also have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the South Okanagan Events Centre and meet some of the Vees players and coaching staff.
The program was created as a research project at Western University, which is based in London, Ont.
For more information and to register, visit www.hockeyfansintraining.org.
