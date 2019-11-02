At least one local trustee won't be attending the B.C. School Trustees Association's trustee academy, Nov. 28-30 in Vancouver.
Okanagan Skaha School District trustee James Palanio is staying home, not to protest, but because he believes it's unnecessary to attend.
“There’s no value in having all seven trustees going,” Palanio said in an interview. “If there’s something there that they are going to learn, they can bring it back to me and the others.”
The board is presently battling a budget shortfall which includes significant cutbacks to Special Needs children and Aboriginal education.
The average cost per trustee and senior administrator to attend the trustee academy ranges between $1,500 and $2,000 when registration fees, hotels, meals and airfare are added up.
In addition to trustees, superintendent Wendy Hyer always attends and sometimes secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz.
