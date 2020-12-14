Two more sots are now under consideration for a new dog park in Summerland, where the search for a suitable site is now into its 15th month.
Council at its meeting Monday directed staff to investigate the possibility of constructing a new, year-round, fully fenced dog park at one two locations that haven’t been studied previously: Fosberry Road and Dale Meadows Sports Complex.
In doing so, council also dismissed five other potential locations that had been under consideration since March – Powell Beach, Living Memorial Park, Summerland Rodeo Grounds, Julia Street Community Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church – because they either weren’t well-supported or would displace existing user groups.
That led consultant Lesley Dyck, who was initially hired by the district in September 2019 to look at placement of a new park, to add two new options for council to consider.
The proposed site on Fosberry Road would incorporate the easement directly adjacent to Highway 97, while the one at Dale Meadows would eat up part of the parking lot.
In a presentation to council prior to its decision, Robert Hacking of the Summerland Dog Owners Association cast doubt on the Fosberry Road location due to its proximity to the highway, small size and limited parking.
Hacking said his group supported the now-discarded proposal to build on what is currently a baseball diamond at Living Memorial Park.
Failing that, “just pull the Band-Aid off and build this park,” said Hacking. “The dog-owning residents of this community have been waiting too long.”
Council later voted 6-1 to have staff go ahead with further study.
The lone opposing vote was registered by Coun. Erin Trainer, who wanted the Living Memorial proposal left on the table.