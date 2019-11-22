Penticton’s Salvation Army is hoping the community will answer the call of ringing bells with the launch of its annual Christmas kettles.
Christmas kettle coordinator Val Fenn said Thursday the goal this year is to raise $140,000 for the Penticton and Cawston branches.
Approximately 250 volunteers have banded together to run eight kettle locations throughout Penticton, Keremeos, Summerland and Oliver.
“We have a lot of service groups that help,” said Fenn. “We have lots of hockey teams this year, which is awesome. It’s really neat to see the kids out there, and the cadets.”
With it being easier than ever to sign up and volunteer two-hours a shift online with the option of selecting days and times, Fenn said the pool of volunteers is continuously growing.
“I’ve got good helpers,” she said. “It’s all good!”
New this year are the Interac machines, allowing those who wish to donate but don’t have cash to tap their cards.
“It’s really cool,” Fenn said, adding two locations at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre and two at Walmart will support the tap feature.
Last year, said Fenn, the kettle campaign raised approximately $122,000.
Church pastor Maj. Paul Trickett said it’s about giving a hand up, not a hand out.
“Without the kettle campaign we basically can’t do what we’re doing,” he said. “The reality is, this money lasts us the whole year. It’s funds that are just needed so we don’t have to turn anyone away.”
While the money helps operate the food bank, which was noted in a presentation to cost approximately $40,000 a day, Trickett said the donations also help support the Salvation Army’s family services program.
“That might mean helping somebody with rent, or utilities,” explained Trickett.
"We have elderly people, we find out every year … are going without heat in order to eat. We don’t want to see that happen. We want to make sure children have diapers. So it does go beyond” just the food bank.
The kettle campaign kicks off Friday and will run until Christmas Eve.
