All events at the Kelowna Community Theatre and other City of Kelowna facilities that would attract 250 people or more have been cancelled.
Provincial health officials on Thursday called for all gatherings with 250 or more people to be cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic..
Events throughout the Okanagan are now being scratched following that advice.
“We agree with the health experts’ direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with this virus, so that we can limit or slow down its spread in our community,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in a news release.
Public facilities will remain open, however, “unless directed otherwise by health officials,” the release said.
Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said in a release his city has a pandemic plan.
All events in Vernon that would attract 250 or more people are also being cancelled.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre has asked patrons to hold on to their tickets while they attempt to reschedule events. They’ve already succeeded in rescheduling one event. An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall, which had been slated for March 24, will now take place on Sept. 28.
The South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre announced Thursday they were cancelling events.
The Kelowna Community Theatre was slated to host the Mini Pop Kids on Sunday, Kim’s Convenience on Tuesday and the Kelowna Fan Expo next weekend. Fan Expo organizers had already announced a postponement of their event.
Events at the Black Box Theatre, in the back of the community theatre, will still go ahead.
Penticton’s Venables Theatre announced on Friday events would be going ahead this weekend because the crowds will be under 250.
The annual BC Interior Sportsman Show, slated for April 3-5 in Kelowna has been cancelled.
The Arrogant Worms concert in Kelowna was cancelled on Thursday night.
A Chamber Music Kelowna concert scheduled for tonight at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts has also been cancelled.
In a news release, the organizations said: “Chamber Music Kelowna is working with the RCA on how to provide appropriate value to our subscribers and ticket-buyers for the lost performance. Options include issuing tax receipts for the value of the tickets, carrying individual credits in the system to be used for next season and issuing refunds according to the original method of payment. We hope that many subscribers will decide to accept a 2020 tax receipt for the value of their ticket to Saturday’s concert. This will assist our charity greatly in meeting costs which we cannot avoid or reduce due to the short time frame of cancellation.”
Prospera Place, home to the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, has advised ticket holders to “keep their tickets until further information becomes available.”
The Memorial Cup tournament, scheduled for late May at Prospera Place, is still a possible go, however.
In a statement, the Canadian Hockey League said: “At this time it remains our
hope that the event will continue as scheduled, however more information will be
shared as details around the balance of the 2019-20 season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.”
People curious to know the brand name of a new Kelowna highrise hotel to be built downtown will have to wait. Westcorp says an announcement scheduled for March 25 has been delayed because of the coronavirus. The company is planning to build a 33-storey tower where the old Willow Inn used to be.
Clients of the Central Okanagan Food Bank will no longer be able to pick out their own food at the organization’s Enterprise Way facility.
“Going forward, foot traffic within the Central Okanagan Food Bank will be limited to staff and volunteers only. Clients with booked appointments are asked to arrive at your pre-scheduled appointment time and remain in your vehicle while we deliver your pre-packaged food hamper to you,” the food bank said.
The Summerland Business Excellence and Community Awards Gala scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. The event was expected to draw 250-275 people
Cirque du Soleil’s performances of Axel in Kelowna and other B.C. cities, scheduled for June have been cancelled.
The Westbank Lions Club’s annual pickerel dinner scheduled for this month has been cancelled, and so has the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club’s Taste of India, scheduled for April 4.
A barbecue, open house and recruitment drive planned for Monday at the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department has been cancelled.
Big White is still hoping it might be able to put on its Altitunes music festival set for April 4 with the Arkells.