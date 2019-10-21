An elderly Penticton man charged with the attempted murder of his wife was granted bail Monday in provincial court.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, had been behind bars since his arrest Sept. 6.
Conditions of Sporlein’s release include obeying a curfew and staying at least 50 metres from his former home. His new home will be a motel just one kilometre away from his old place.
A routine publication ban covers all evidence heard at the bail hearing ostensibly to avoid tainting a potential jury pool.
However, police said previously that officers were called on the morning of Sept. 6 to a report of a violent person inside a home on the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road. The alleged perpetrator was arrested at the scene, while the 78-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Court documents identify the victim as Bernadita Spoerlein, and allege she had been stabbed repeatedly with a kitchen knife.
