Pipeline protesters should stand down and take up their complaints in court, says Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who also serves as Indigenous relations and reconciliation critic for the B.C. Liberals.
“There’s one rule of law in Canada and we all should follow it,” said Ashton.
“People have the right to protest and people have the right to express their opinions, but I personally don’t think people have the right to interfere in other people’s rights.”
Ashton spoke to The Herald this week as blockades sprouted up across the country in support of Wet’suwet’en protesters fighting construction of a pipeline in northern B.C.
“The solution should be obtained by dialogue and being able to sit down and discuss the situation and be able to come up with something that is compatible with both parties,” he continued.
“The bands, not the hereditary chiefs, are on side to get their people to work, and there are a lot of people in that area who are working on that pipeline.”
Protesters got up close and personal with Ashton and others in the B.C. government last week when they blocked entrances to the Legislature, stalling MLAs and staffers alike as they tried to get into the building.
“The individuals were loud, but polite, and once we showed that we needed to get to work, between security staff and ourselves, we were able to get to work,” said Ashton.
He was less charitable in his assessment of others protesters who physically assaulted and spat on people, and others who have blockaded streets, ports and rail lines.
“I think they are doing it wrong,” said Ashton. “They have an opportunity to go to court.”
