Free space in a new downtown bike storage locker is among the prizes up for grabs in Penticton during GoByBike Week, which pedals off Monday.
The new locker is located on Ellis Street and owned by the City of Penticton. Three other spots are available inside at a cost of $10 per month.
After cancelling Bike to Work and School Week in the spring, the GoByBike B.C. Society is relying on technology to help get the wheels rolling again.
Designed by Penticton-based Big Bear Software, the new website www.gobybikebc.ca allows riders to manually enter their trips or upload them from popular app Strava.
Cyclists can register as teams or individuals, and compete to see who rides the furthest during the week. Participants will be eligible to win a range of other prizes, including a cycling trip for two to Portugal.
During bike week in spring 2019, 56,000 participants in B.C. rode a total of 2.97 million kilometres, according to GoByBike, which says those same trips in cars would have generated 644,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.