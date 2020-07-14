A program that delivers hot meals to Penticton seniors is adding an extra day of service due to high demand.
Meals to Go is a joint project of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and OneSky Community Resources and subsidized by the B.C. government.
Through the program, seniors have been able to get a hot meal delivered to their door every Thursday for just $5. But with a growing waiting list, organizers have now added service on Tuesdays.
To expand even further, the program is asking clients to consider donating an extra $5 to help support the work, most of which is done by volunteers.
For more information or to sign up, visit safe.seniors@oneskycommunity.com or call 250-490-7692.