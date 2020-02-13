Public consultation has officially kicked off on a plan to raise development cost charges in Penticton ahead of a broader review of the scheme.
Development cost charges are applied to new construction to help with the cost of public amenities like parks, roads and water lines.
The city hasn’t increased DCCs since 2007, and is looking to catch up with two separate 20% increases this year, alongside a full review of the program.
“Ensuring that the development cost charges are current and fair is going to be an important part of Penticton’s solution to funding our infrastructure needs,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
“This is why council has made modernizing the DCC bylaw a priority for this term.”
Included in that modernization is a proposal to offer DCC discounts to encourage certain types of construction, such as energy efficient buildings and rental housing.
Anyone interested in learning more about the DCC program is encouraged to review materials now available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and attend an open house Feb. 25, 4-7 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
