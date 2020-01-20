Francophones finally have a place to call their own in Penticton.
Education Minister Rob Fleming visited the city Monday to announce the province is ponying up $11.5 million to support the permanent conversion of the former McNicoll Park Middle School into Ecole Entre-lacs.
Since 2017, the French-only school has been operating under a short-term lease from the Okanagan Skaha School District, which pulled out its English-speaking students in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure.
“But my boss is a man named Premier John Horgan, and he believes – and I completely agree with him, as I do on most things – that you and your parents deserve more certainty than that, than just a short-term lease,” Fleming told staff and students at an assembly in the school’s gym.
He noted the move is also aimed at complying with a 2016 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that reaffirmed French students’ right to the same educational opportunities as their English-speaking peers.
“Our government is doing things differently to make sure all students have the opportunity to learn and thrive in B.C.’s public education system,” said Fleming as he took a swipe at the former Liberal government.
Ecole Entre-lacs currently has about 170 kids enrolled in pre-kindergarten to Grade 8. Students then transfer to Pen-Hi for their seniors years. But with the building’s future now secured, the school will begin working towards offering Grades 9-12.
“It means that every Francophone student in Penticton can now know there’s a school to educate them for their entire school career,” said Fleming.
But the purchase of Ecole Entre-lacs means much more than that, according to parent Rachel McWhirter.
“This school is the only gathering place for Francophones in our community. It represents a sense of belonging that was missing for so many years,” she said, alluding to its potential as a French cultural centre.
“It is what allows us, after such a long wait, to bring to life all our long-awaited plans. We are eager to get to work making this school our school, one that will mix in joy, collaboration and wonderful memories for everyone for years to come.”
Ecole Entre Lac had been operating out of a smaller facility next to McNicoll Park before making the move in 2017.
The $11.5 million will flow from the B.C. government to the Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Brittainique – the public school board that oversees 6,200 students at 43 French schools across the province – to the Okanagan Skaha School District.
The Okanagan Skaha School District will retain 100% of the proceeds for its own capital projects, according to secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz.
Okanagan Skaha chairman James Palanio, who was at Monday’s announcement, said the board has no plans for the cash yet.
