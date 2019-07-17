Frank Regehr
Frank Regehr has been appointed to represent the City of Penticton as a non-voting member of the board of Travel Penticton.

The city councillor, who has deep experience in the world of finance as a former secretary-treasurer of the Okanagan Skaha School District, will fill a seat that has been empty for more than a year.

Travel Penticton annually receives $300,000 from the city to market Penticton to tourists.

Regehr was appointed by council behind closed doors, but the move was disclosed at Tuesday’s open meeting.

