Frank Regehr has been appointed to represent the City of Penticton as a non-voting member of the board of Travel Penticton.
The city councillor, who has deep experience in the world of finance as a former secretary-treasurer of the Okanagan Skaha School District, will fill a seat that has been empty for more than a year.
Travel Penticton annually receives $300,000 from the city to market Penticton to tourists.
Regehr was appointed by council behind closed doors, but the move was disclosed at Tuesday’s open meeting.
