Budding playwrights are invited to submit short works that may be performed during the Summerland Ryga Arts Festival in August.
“While our events will certainly be different this year, with virtual-digital-online performances and presentations taking the lead, we’re being creative and want to inspire creativity in others,” artistic director Heather Davies said in a press release.
Full details about the festival, which honours legendary Canadian playwright George Ryga will be announced soon.
In the meantime, organizers are inviting residents of the Okanagan-Similkameen to submit short plays, some of which will be selected to run during the festival.
There are categories for adults and youth, with prizes of $150, $100 and $50 for first through third place, respectively, as picked by a panel of judges,
Plays must have parts for two to four actors, require minimal sets or props, and are restricted to a 10-minute performance time. Entries must be submitted by email no later than July 10, as a PDF file, to rygafest@gmail.com.
Ryga, whose most famous play is “The Ecstasy of Rita Joe,” spent most of his life in Summerland, where he died in 1987.