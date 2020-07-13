With only about six weeks to go before it has to move out, the Okanagan School of the Arts is holding a yard sale this Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Shatford Centre.
The OSA is clearing out after a decade in the historic building, which is owned by the Okanagan Skaha School District.
“As we prepare to vacate the Shatford Centre, we’re looking for ways to continue to offer unique arts programming, executive director Kim Palmer said in a press release.
“Every dollar we raise will help us cover our moving costs, so we can focus on bringing creativity and connection to the community.”
The OSA, which was established in 1960, was originally due out of the building at the end of June after it was unable to come to terms on a new lease with the school district. The city stepped in with $2,000 to allow the OSA to stay until the end of August.
The school district has said it plans to keep the Shatford Centre closed for the foreseeable future to save money.