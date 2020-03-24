Although Penticton’s bottle depot has closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a weekly bottle drive will continue to accept donations in support of local health charities.
Organizer Pat Wand said all volunteers will keep their distance and wear gloves as they accept bottle donations every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Penticton and Summerland IGA stores.
Those unable to make it to the IGA drop-off location are encouraged to call or text 250-488-1055 for pick-up or for an alternative drop-off location.