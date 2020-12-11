What started as a stall at the Penticton Farmers’ Market will now become a fixture of the city’s downtown.
Joy Road announced this week it’s building a bake shop, catering kitchen and four guest suites on what is currently an empty lot at 227 Winnipeg St., next door to the Black Antler restaurant.
The company began 14 years ago selling baked goods, preserves and other treats at the farmers’ market, and has since branched out into event catering and hosting an alfresco dining series.
“Fast forward to today, and the success of the local business brings the requirement for more production space and equipment,” the company said in a press release.
“Combine this with owners chef Brett Turner and Olivia Fobert’s vision for a complete local hospitality experience, and the retail bake shop and guest suites were born.”
Joy Road promises an “expansive bread and baking program, coming from a new state-of-the-art bread oven” in the ground-level bake shop, along with some grocery items, marinated meats, sauces and spreads, local foraged foods, pastas and fresh-made cheeses.
The four guest suites will be located on the second floor and have access to a courtyard, plus boast chefs’ kitchens with well-stocked spice cabinets.
Local firm Meiklejohn Architects is designing the building, which should be ready by fall 2021.