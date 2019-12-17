Parents in School District 67 may begin paying for their children to ride the bus as early as next year.
Trustees voted Monday to begin exploring the possibility of charging courtesy bus riders a monthly fee after a public survey in November found parents in favour of doing so.
A courtesy rider is defined by the district as a student who lives within walking distance of their catchment school but takes the bus anyway.
Secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz said Tuesday while nothing has been set in stone, the school board has drafted a new transportation policy and is seeking feedback from its stakeholder groups.
Although that draft includes charging a monthly fee for courtesy bus riders, Lorenz said the possible cost won’t be finalized until a later date.
“Until the board decides whether or not it’s going to charge anyone at all, those next steps are on hold,” he explained. “We’ve got three public consultations scheduled.”
Two of those three consultations will be held in Penticton, the first on Jan. 22 at Princess Margaret Secondary from 7-8 p.m., the second at the School District 67 office on Jan. 29 from 7-8 p.m. and the third at Summerland Secondary School on Jan. 8, from 7-8 p.m.
Lorenz said approximately 5% of parents of the total student population participated in the survey, which covered topics such as changing walking limits for students, how the board should allocate its transportation budget and willingness to pay for their child to ride the bus.
A strong majority voted in favour of decreasing walking limits for students, set at four kilometres for kindergarten to Grade 3 students, and 4.8 km for Grades 4-12 students.
A study showed 49% of riders last year were courtesy riders.
Lorenz said if consultations go as planned, fees could be implemented as early as next year. At present, all kids ride school buses for free in the district.
