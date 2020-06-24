The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

8 a.m. Sen Pok Chin Boulevard, Oliver. Alarm.

2:28 p.m. 11th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Minor fire.

3:28 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:18 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Line down.

4:34 p.m. Cedar Place, Summerland. Line down.

10:36 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Wednesday

1:40 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

5:57 a.m. Toronto Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.