The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8 a.m. Sen Pok Chin Boulevard, Oliver. Alarm.
2:28 p.m. 11th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Minor fire.
3:28 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:18 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Line down.
4:34 p.m. Cedar Place, Summerland. Line down.
10:36 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Wednesday
1:40 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
5:57 a.m. Toronto Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.