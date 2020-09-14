Eighty people were ordered to self-isolate as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre that was declared over Monday.
Seven staff members at the Oliver jail tested positive for the virus, which led to the declaration of an outbreak Aug 14.
“I commend the Okanagan Correctional Centre’s staff and administrators for having infection control precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission among people in custody and the community,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.
“Thanks to efficient contact tracing and proactive engagement with Interior Health’s medical health officers, this outbreak is an example of how these challenging circumstances can be managed when partners work well together.”
Initial indications suggested transmission occurred during a training exercise, Brown added, but the exact source of the outbreak remains inconclusive.
No inmates were infected during the outbreak, according to IH, although one prisoner tested positive for COVID-19 in March.