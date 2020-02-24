Penticton set a grim record in 2019.
Fresh data released Monday by the BC Coroners Service shows 21 people died of suspected drug overdoses in the city last year, up from the previous high of 16 in 2018. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was detected in 19 of those deaths.
There was some good news on the provincial front, though. While 981 British Columbians died from illegal drug overdoses in 2019, that was a drop of about 500 from each of the past two years and about the same number of deaths as in 2016 when a public health emergency was declared.
In a news conference on Monday, Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, said three people in B.C. will die today after overdosing on illegal drugs.
Overdoses aren't down, however. It's deaths from overdoses that are down, which shows harm-reduction efforts are working, added provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
"But a thousand British Columbians is still way too many,” she said.
Lance Stephenson, director of patient care delivery for BC Emergency Health Services, said calls to paramedics are actually up, but more lives are being saved.
"We are still getting called for more than 65 overdoses a day in B.C. We're still in a crisis."
The majority of overdose deaths were men in their 30s to 50s.
Many of them die in their own homes and die alone, said Stephenson.
"The number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2019 remains higher than motor vehicle incidents, suicides and homicides combined," said Lapointe.
Penticton’s total of 21 suspected overdose deaths last year was equal to Chilliwack, and more than the 20 recorded in Langley, 19 in New West Minister and 15 in Vernon. Kelowna had 34.
Penticton was also high on the list for drug deaths per capita. Princeton had the most illegal drug toxicity deaths per 100,000 people for 2017-19 at 81.3. Penticton was ninth of the provincial list at 39.4 and Vernon 15th at 33.