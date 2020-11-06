The team

Clockwise from top Karla Kozakevich, Spencer Coyne, Sue McKortoff and Judy Sentes

Four directors were elected to major appointments at Thursday’s Regional District Okanagan Similkameen inaugural meeting. Clockwise from top left, chair Karla Kozakevich (Naramata), vice-chair Spencer Coyne (Princeton), Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District vice-chair Sue McKortoff (Osoyoos) and hospital district chair Judy Sentes (Penticton).