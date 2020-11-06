Four directors were elected to major appointments at Thursday’s Regional District Okanagan Similkameen inaugural meeting. Clockwise from top left, chair Karla Kozakevich (Naramata), vice-chair Spencer Coyne (Princeton), Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District vice-chair Sue McKortoff (Osoyoos) and hospital district chair Judy Sentes (Penticton).
