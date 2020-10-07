Two businessmen in the South Okanagan were involved in an alleged immigration fraud scheme with tentacles reaching into the B.C. Interior and across the Lower Mainland, according to court documents obtained by The Herald and CBC Vancouver.
The CBC reported Wednesday the two local men are tied to a larger investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency into a Surrey immigration consulting firm that allegedly helped people enter the country under false pretenses.
Penticton man Paul Singla was charged Sept. 4 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with 10 counts of counselling or attempting to counsel people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications.
Nine of the offences involve applications for Labour Market Impact Assessments filed by Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd. and Trout Creek Fruit Stand and Nursery. Such assessment are required to bring foreign workers to Canada for hard-to-fill jobs.
The 10th charge alleges Singla counselled or attempted to counsel someone to misrepresent or withhold facts related to an application for permanent residence.
All of the offences, which carry with them a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $100,000 fine, are alleged to have occurred between March 2015 and January 2017.
Singla declined comment Wednesday through his lawyer, Paul Varga.
Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd. owns hundreds of units of rental housing across the Okanagan, plus does property development and excavation work.
The company was headquartered in Singla’s home on Heather Road when the CBSA executed a search warrant there in June 2018. The CBSA declined comment at the time and didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Oliver man Randy Toor was charged Sept. 4 with 18 offences under the same section of the IRP Act as Singla. Twelve of the charges involve applications for Labour Market Impact Assessments filed by Desert Hills Estate Winery and Toor Vineyards.
Toor is also alleged to have counselled or attempted to counsel six people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to their applications for permanent residency. The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and June 2018.
Toor, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, faces 11 additional charges under the Criminal Code pertaining to three handguns, two prohibited handgun barrels and one shotgun that were allegedly seized by CBSA officers during their investigation.
Toor served one term on Oliver town council from 2005-08 and ran unsuccessfully in 2018 to be the rural Oliver director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. A candidate profile on the Oliver Daily News website claims Toor was an auxiliary constable with the Oliver RCMP as recently as 2018, but Mounties didn’t respond to a request Wednesday for an update on his status.
Singla and Toor are both scheduled to make first their court appearances Oct. 21 in Penticton.
Two other businessmen in the Lower Mainland are facing similar charges, according to the CBC, which suggests all four were linked to the CBSA’s four-year investigation of Surrey-based Can-Asia Immigration Consultants.
The CBC’s report stemmed from the news agency convincing a judge to unseal an application the CBSA filed in 2017 for a search warrant related to Can-Asia Immigration Consultants, the two owners of which are facing 69 charges of their own.
According to the CBC, the unsealed application explains the CBSA investigation focused on two types of immigration fraud: one that allegedly helped potential immigrants get temporary work permits and permanent residency by using fake employment experience and credentials; and another in which employers allegedly “padded” their Labour Market Impact Assessments in order to create jobs that didn’t actually exist to help get people into the country.
The broader investigation involved 29 businesses across the province and 144 foreign nationals, according to the CBC’s court documents.