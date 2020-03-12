Two repeat offenders are off the streets thanks to vigilant employees and the RCMP.
In a press release Thursday, police say they were called by a towing company on Mar. 10 around 3:30 p.m. after employees discovered two men – who were later identified as Marcus Sheena of Oliver and Clayton Bone of Penticton – attempting to break in to the company’s compound.
When confronted, the pair rammed their vehicle into a tow truck and sped away.
One employee followed the men to the Willowbrook area, and eventually the suspects’ truck overheated and could no longer run. The two men fled on foot up the mountainside and RCMP, who had just arrived with front-line officers, Penticton Traffic Services, Targeted Enforcement Unit and two Police Dog Service, followed.
Both dogs carried out separate searches and eventually, both men were found and taken into custody.
Break and enter, breaching probation, prohibited driving and hit-and-run charges were laid against both men on Mar. 11.
“Great teamwork, communication and coordinated investigation by all officers involved led to the arrests of two of our community’s most brazen criminals,” said Const. James Grandy.