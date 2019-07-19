The South Okanagan Flames defeated the Kamloops Venom 5-4 at Oliver Arena to claim their first ever Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship, Thursday.
It was the first championship in franchise history for the Flame, which played the regular season at Memorial Arena in Penticton before moving to Oliver for playoffs. The Venom won the regular season.
Liam McLaren scored a hat-trick in the victory. Chase Moog and Austin Swanson added single goals. Cairo Rogers and Alex Nimmo each had a pair of assists. Trey Dergesoff led the Venom's scoring with two goals plus an assist.
The Kevin Thompson-coached Flame, winners of games 1, 2 and 4, now advance to the provincial championships. Dates and format will be announced on the weekend.
