Karla Kozakevich was still scratching her head Wednesday, a day after Penticton’s mayor took a jab at the local government she chairs.
“I was surprised by the comment,” Kozakevich, who heads the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said in a phone interview.
She was responding to John Vassilaki’s assertion during a budget presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting that RDOS staff could “learn something” from their colleagues just across the street at City Hall.
In a phone interview Wednesday, the mayor said he believes the RDOS board (of which he’s a member, contrary to what was stated in The Herald on Wednesday) should have re-examined the 2020 budget, which it approved unanimously in February, with an eye to cutting expenses to give residents some financial relief during the pandemic.
“If we’re not going to spend the money this year, why are we charging taxpayers for it?” said Vassilaki.
“All politicians, before they make a decision, should think like a taxpayer.”
But, as Kozakevich explained, regional districts aren’t actually permitted by provincial law to redo their budgets – in spite of regional districts asking.
“We did ask the provincial government for permission to reopen the budget to see if there was anything we could reduce, cost-wise, for our residents,” said Kozakevich. We asked repeatedly.”
Kozakevich noted those efforts were discussed several times by the board with Vassilaki present.
The province also refused to extend the July 2 deadline for rural residents to pay their taxes, according to Kozakevich.
“The advice from the provincial government was, if there’s anything that you’re able to reduce budget-wise, then you can carry forward a surplus to next year to reduce your 2021 taxation,” she explained.
Besides all that, continued Kozakevich, there are fundamental differences in the services offered by RDOS and City of Penticton that make cost-cutting more difficult for the regional district, she continued.
“Our taxation basically is to run water system and sewage systems,” said Kozakevich, whose organization in March eliminated two senior staffers, plus left several new positions unfilled.
“So we’re doing what we can.”
The average residential property owner in Penticton is slated set to contribute $97.45 to the RDOS this year, as part of a $2.2-million tax requisition to the city, representing about 11% of all RDOS tax revenue.