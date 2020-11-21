A peaceful demonstration is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 on the sidewalk outside Cherry Lane Shopping Centre by a group opposing increased COVID restrictions.
"CLEAR" has staged several rallies over the past several months in Kelowna at public parks and near the bottom of the Bennett Bridge. They also spent one morning picketing news agencies which include The Herald's sister paper, The Daily Courier; Castanet and Global Okanagan.
The rally will be held beginning at noon and will likely last about an hour.
This is the first official anti-lockdown protest staged in Penticton.
According to one of the participants, the objective is to "demand the end of the lockdown and social re-engineering, and voice concerns and make demands of B.C. Premier John Horgan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.