After causing approximately $22,000 in damages to a Penticton fast-food restaurant while driving “depressed,” “angry” and under the influence of alcohol, the man responsible has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Blake Richardson appeared in provincial court Monday after pleading guilty to one count of dangerous driving in connection with the incident on Oct. 28, 2019.
Court heard Richardson had been drinking when he decided to visit his ex-spouse, with whom he shares a young child.
After getting in a verbal argument at her home, Richardson, “angry and depressed ... essentially drove in an incredibly dangerous manner,” said Crown counsel Nashina Devji.
An RCMP officer travelling south on Main Street in an unmarked car spotted Richardson blow through a red light in his black Ford F-150 while turning left onto Main Street from Duncan Avenue.
Richardson then lost control of the vehicle, crashing into Dairy Queen’s patio space. He continued to drive through, knocking a fence down on the other side and getting back onto the road.
“It was simply fortunate for Mr. Richardson that nobody was injured and the patio was empty at that time,” said Devji.
Court heard Richardson then took a left on Carmi Avenue, apparently unaware police were chasing him with lights and sirens activated.
Police lost Richardson after he drove down a back alley. He was later spotted on Government Street driving in excess of 100 kilometres per hour.
It wasn’t until he reached Eckhardt Avenue that Richardson realized the RCMP were behind
him. He pulled the vehicle over and surrendered to police.
“He didn’t try to outrun the police,” noted defence counsel Grant Gray, adding Richardson’s
case is a “generic example of dangerous driving.”
In addition to serving probation and paying restitution, Richardson must also completed 25 hours of community service and has been banned from driving for 12 months.