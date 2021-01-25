7-Eleven Canada reopened its Penticton outlet as planned Saturday after a 10-day closure that resulted from an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The retailer on Jan. 14 sent home all of its Penticton employees to self-isolate with pay as it cleaned and sanitized the store.
The company said in a statement it has carefully followed public health guidelines and drawn up safety plans for each of its 214 convenience stores in B.C. alone, where 7-Eleven Canada last year donated 500,000 masks for use in the provincial school system and partnered with government to provide 3,500 pre-paid smart phones through the Homeless Community Action program.
“We welcome the opportunity to do our part and contribute to the communities we serve,” the statement added.