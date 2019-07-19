Animal activist “Rich The Vegan” hopes to fight for animal liberation by making a 6,000 kilometre journey across the country: by scooter.
Rich Adams was in Penticton Friday and will be heading west to Vancouver as a part of his “Kathy’s Tail” campaign, which originated from a cross-country trip the year prior.
In May 2018, Adams travelled from his home country of England to South Korea, with a goal of travelling from one end of the country to the other to raise awareness of the dog meat trade industry.
“This is a brutal industry, where dogs are kept on chains and in cages. They’re tortured, and then they’re eaten. The belief is, the more the dog suffers, the better the flesh, the meat, is.”
On his 633 km journey, Adams met a dog named Kathy, who, like many others, was being held in a cage awaiting slaughter.
Adams couldn’t rescue Kathy or the other dogs at the time, but made a promise to them he would return.
“I teamed up with a woman … and we rescued a load of dogs,” said Adams. “It became a trip of awareness, really like a rescue trip.”
The dogs were taken to rescue groups in the United States and Canada, where they were later adopted.
“I brought some of the dogs over to come and live with me,” said Adams.
And one of those dogs was Kathy.
“Her eyes were bleeding. She was in very bad conditions,” said Adams. “We got her healthy, she lived with me and we were lining up adopters for her, and then all of sudden she took ill. Unfortunately, she died in my arms.”
Fast forward to April 2019, when Adams dipped the back wheel of his scooter in the Atlantic Ocean at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, N.S., with a goal to dip the front wheel into the Pacific Ocean in Coal Harbour in Vancouver on July 26.
“This is physically very hard,” he said. “Much harder than cycling. I want to show that if I can do something physically as challenging as this, people have no excuses and can be kind to animals.”
When unable to camp, Adams said people have often opened their doors to him and given him a place to rest, and motels will sometimes give him a room for free.
“People have been so supportive, and it’s amazing how kind Canadians have been along the trip,” he said.
And while Adams can’t put a number on just how many dogs total have been saved, knowing he’s made an impact even on one life has been life-changing for him.
“One of the things I kind of live by is, if you can save a life, just one life, you’ve altered destiny for that living being. And it’s priceless.”
Adams hopes his story will not only raise awareness of liberating animals destined for slaughter, but also the positive lifestyle of being a vegan.
“When I was in Korea, I thought to myself, “I’m very compassionate.” I pointed the finger and said (the dog meat trade industry) is bad. But they pointed the finger back at me and said, “Wait. Don’t judge us, you’re eating cows, pigs, chicken, and turkeys. They’re all living beings. They’re the same.””
Adams said it was that moment he realized he wasn’t an animal lover, but a pet lover, which changed his outlook on his diet.
“All beings suffer. They all value their lives the same way we value ours, and I thought, “I’ve gotta changed.” And I changed, and my life has improved exponentially.”
To help Adams along his journey, to adopt a dog, or to learn more about the vegan lifestyle, visit Adams’ page at richthevegan.com
