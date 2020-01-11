Winter is coming.
In a statement Saturday morning, Environment Canada said the Central and South Okanagan will be hit with bitterly cold weather “not seen in years.”
“With strong north winds, it is expected that wind chill values will reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning and down to minus 30 in the Columbias and southwest interior by Monday morning. Most of the Kootenays won't reach really cold wind chill values until Monday night,” the statement continued.
The cold air comes from an arctic airmass in the far north, making its way south this weekend.
The Central Okanagan is expected to be hit today, with the southwest interior dropping in temperature tomorrow.
