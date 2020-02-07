Meghan Patrick will be rocking the South Okanagan Events Centre stage tomorrow night, and things may get just as wild as she is.
The Canadian country singer said she’s excited to return to Penticton, having visited when she was young as a supporter of her father who was participating in Subaru Ironman.
“I haven’t been back since then!” she said. “But I always remember that when I think of Penticton.”
But she’s ready to rock the stage tonight.
“We try to make the show as much of a party as we can. We want to make sure everybody has a good time,” she said.
Patrick will be joined by opening-act Old Dominion and Mitchell Tenpenny, but this isn’t her first rodeo: Patrick has sung next to big names such as Jon Pardi and Lady Antebellum.
“The country music industry is full of really great people, and I’ve been lucky to share stages with a lot of them. They’ve all been really gracious with great advice, and putting on great shows.”
The two-time Canadian Country Music Award Female Artist of the Year winner has snagged multiple awards after her career went solo from previous band Stone Sparrows.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I don’t do this for awards, but it’s a tough industry so it’s always nice to get a little bit of encouragement or a pat on the back and to be recognized by your peers in the industry.”
She’s since released two albums, “Grace & Grit” in 2016 and “Country Music Made Me Do It” in 2018.
Her latest album, “Wild As Me,” launched in 2019.
“Country was something I kind of came into later in life,” said Patrick. “My dad listened to a lot of Blues … so I had a lot of roots in that. I kind of got more into bluegrass music before country.”
While into mainstream country now, Patrick said she tries to “keep some of my earlier influences in my music with the Southern Rock and the more traditional stuff.”
The show kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at valleyfirsttix.com, at the box office at the SOEC or by phone at 1-800-SOEC-TIX.
