A passenger who flew between Vancouver and Kelowna on March 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials are asking those who were also on the plane to monitor themselves for symptoms.
In a statement issued Sunday morning, Kelowna International Airport says it was told by the Public Health Agency of Canada the infected passenger was on Flight WS3326, which left Vancouver at 6 p.m. on March 10.
“Guests in the affected rows of 10-14 are considered close contacts and may be at risk of exposure,” the statement says.
“Public health officials are advising other guests of WS3326 on March 10 are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days after arrival in Kelowna as a precaution.”
The airport notes the situation is dynamic.
“While the public health risk remains low for Canada and for Canadian travellers, the safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is our top priority,” the statement adds.
“The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety. We will continue to work closely with the WestJet, Public Health Agency of Canada and other agency partners to provide our full support.”